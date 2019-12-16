SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A camping ban ordinance takes effect in Salem on Monday.
City Council passed the new rules to prohibit camping on public sidewalks, rights-of-way, and other public property.
City leaders declared the camping an “emergency” that affects sanitation, safety, access, and the local economy.
Salem’s largest homeless camp is outside a day shelter ran by Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency. Near Commercial Street and Union Street, about 40 tents are set up in front of the organization, known as Arches.
Campers told FOX 12 Sunday night that they are preparing to move elsewhere.
“I’ve heard that we have to be out by Monday,” said Garon Ankers. “I got a couple friends that said they have some spots where we could go, where nobody would bug us, not even the cops.”
But the executive director of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, Jimmy Jones, said he worries about vulnerable campers being pushed farther away from the resources they depend on.
“As you begin to push a population around a town like this, it’s a struggle to stay warm, it’s a struggle in the winter to stay dry, and that tends to exasperate a lot of those physical health conditions,” Jones said.
“We need to be focusing on putting as many people into housing as we possibly can as fast as we can,” Jones added.
City leaders are exploring the idea of allowing certain areas to be used for car camping, although no immediate plans are in place.
