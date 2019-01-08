City of Salem mulling over the idea of e-scooters

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - As the city of Portland mulls over the idea of rentable electric scooters on the street, another Oregon city is now toying with the idea.
City leaders in Salem say they were approached by the e-scooter company Bird, who is wanting to bring the electric rides to the streets of the Cherry City.
City staff say this is very early in the process and say they have set up a meeting with representatives from Bird. That meeting will happen in the coming weeks. The big question is what would an e-scooter program look like in Salem.
Bird was one of the companies that was part of Portland’s pilot project to see how the idea of scooters would fair in the Rose City.
Riders in Portland logged thousands of miles the scooters. While quite a few people enjoyed the zipping around the city, PBOT received hundreds of complaints about the scooters, most citing safety concerns.
The four-month long pilot program ended in November.
City leaders in Portland are now trying to figure out if they want to make the program permanent.
