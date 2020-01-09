SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) – As a storm rolls in along the Oregon coast the next couple of days, the city of Seaside has a warning for people.
The message is to be prepared and be cautious. Strong winds are expected to pick up Friday afternoon and on top of that, tides will swell, bringing waves up to some 30 feet.
People can expect 50 to 60 mph wind gusts along the coast and be ready in case power goes out. Be mindful that branches and trees could come down and block roadways.
With the king tides, be very careful near beaches and stay away from rising shorelines.
The tides will reach their highest points between noon and 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The city of Seaside says the promenade in town may be the only area to walk near the ocean.
Officials are also urging folks to stay away from streams and rivers and be cautious of moving logs.
One area notorious for flooding is near Circle Creek. Thursday night, FOX 12 spoke with a man who is living at the Circle Creek RV Resort.
He said the campground has flooded twice already this year. The last storm even caused some damage to his car, and he had to use hip-waders to get around.
“I’m going to be gone this weekend, but I’m going to park my car up by the office and I’ll be taking my truck, so hopefully my trailer is OK, but if not, they’ll give me a call,” said Stephen Crowe.
The city of Seaside says sand will be available for residents at the public works department.
Another reminder is to travel slowly through areas prone to water, but never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. The city of Seaside says roads will be closed if necessary.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.