STAYTON, OR (KPTV) - Residents in Stayton are being asked to check their mail daily following numerous break-ins at community mailboxes.
The City of Stayton reported that about 18 locked boxes have been broken into at six community mailboxes. The break-ins have occurred over the past several nights.
The suspect is believed to be prying open the locked boxes in the late night or early morning hours.
Police would like residents to check and remove their mail daily to prevent further mail theft.
Anyone with information about the mail thefts, or anyone who sees suspicious activity, should contact the Stayton Police Department.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.