City of Troutdale creating incentives in effort to attract more business to the area

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - Troutdale is creating incentives to bring down the cost of opening new storefronts.
Officials hope this will attract more businesses to the area.
This new program is specifically for new sit down restaurants wanting to open up shop in the city. The city council passed a resolution earlier this year that will waive initial sewer system development charges.
The city says it’s the biggest cost to opening a restaurant because of all the waste water used.
It typically costs a restaurant $10,000 a seat before they open their doors. Already a handful of local business owners are asking the city about this new program.
The city will start waiving fees on the first of the new year through the end of June 2023. For restaurants to get this benefit, they must be new to Troutdale or be expanding on a existing property.
“This allows them to focus on hiring new employees and they can make sure they can fill their restaurant with all of the furniture, kitchen equipment, everything that you need,” Marlee Boxler, who is the Troutdale economic development coordinator, said.
Boxler added that the city will use its general fund to cover the fees and there is no cap on how much they will cover for each business.
