TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin and Milwaukie have issued a ban on all fireworks through July 9.
City of Tualatin Councilor Valerie Pratt told FOX 12 an emergency resolution was unanimously passed at Monday night's city council meeting that bans the use of fireworks in the city. The ban was due to concerns of increased likelihood of fire damage from the use of fireworks due to the current dry and hot conditions.
The Tualatin Police Department posted on Facebook asking residents to celebrate Fourth of July without fireworks this year, and reminded people that purchasing illegal fireworks from out of state could lead to a $2,500 citation.
Milwaukie declared a state of emergency and banned the use of fireworks, effective immediately through July 9.
"We all experienced the devastating fires of last fall and probably know someone who lost their home. The last thing we want is a fire like that burning through the metro region," said Mayor Mark Gamba. "Climate change is not a distant future thing—we're experiencing it now, and it will continue to cause unprecedented problems that will affect our 'normal lives'."
Under the emergency order, any use of fireworks is a civil infraction fine up to $1,000 for each violation.
"If the $1,000 fine isn't incentive enough, please show some compassion for our veterans with PTSD. I'm sure everyone can think of creative new ways to celebrate our independence from British rule, and your pets will thank you," Gamba said.
Portland Fire & Rescue also issued an immediate ban on all fireworks in the city Tuesday morning. The Portland metro area experienced record-breaking temperatures over the past three days. Portland recorded an all-time high temperature of 116 degrees Monday.
Wilsonville announced on Wednesday a ban on the use of fireworks within the city limits effective immediately through July 10.
“The risk of a catastrophic fire is too big to ignore, and we need people to hold off on fireworks until weather conditions improve,” Mayor Julie Fitzgerald said. “These extreme conditions require that we all take extra care to protect our neighbors, our property and our natural resources.”
Watsonville's temporary ban includes any and all fireworks, including those legally purchased in Oregon.
(4) comments
So after checking the weather through the 9th I don't see why it will be OK to lite fireworks on the 9th but not the 4th..
Oregon is acting like it never gets hot here in July. You can stand 9
on the street corner and shot dope but don't you dare light that sparkler.
Good luck stopping anyone.
Yeah, ok. People have already bought their fireworks. They are going to light them off any way.
