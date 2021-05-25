VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver announced Tuesday a new plan to address the impacts of homelessness.

The city says the proposed plan, which was endorsed by Vancouver City Council members on Monday, will provide ways to respond to the "most urgent impacts to the housed and unhoused." Those impacts include garbage, trash and clutter in public spaces; residents living in tents or vehicles in public rights-of-way; and improving livability and health for the homeless, including the removal of barriers of accessing services.

"The Vancouver City Council is committed to taking action to address the significant challenges homelessness has presented in our community," said Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle. "This plan is consistent with the council’s values to ensure a healthy, thriving, equitable community that supports the needs of residents and maintains the safety and security of our neighborhoods. We are creating strategies that respond to the urgent needs of everyone impacted by these challenges and this plan moves us in the right direction."

The city says key strategies include:

Establishment of small, supported campsites throughout the city to mitigate negative impacts to neighborhoods and provide unhoused residents the services they need most on site.

Creation of more Safe Parking Zones to meet increasing demand for safe and well-maintained places for those living in vehicles/RVs to park. The concept is based on the city’s first successful Safe Parking Zone (1504 N.E. 138th Ave.) site established in April 2020.

Expansion of the Talkin’ Trash program or development of another similar litter/waste cleanup program to expand capacity for increased trash collection and incorporated outreach to connect unhoused residents with services.

Expansion of the city’s existing Homeless Assistance and Response Team (HART) to proactively engage unhoused residents with holistic healthcare services through a contract with Columbia River Mental Health.

The city says staff will seek feedback from the community about the development of a pilot program for the campsite concept. The feedback will help develop a campsite plan, including potential site locations and timelines for implementation.

The proposed plan will continue the city's efforts to address homelessness impacts, such as providing camp toilets and handwashing sites, mail services and ongoing camp cleanups. According to the city, more than 48 tons of solid waste has been removed from camps since March 2020.

The plan also builds on the city's financial support for affordable housing. In April, the city awarded $6,225,000 to 14 local affordable housing and temporary shelter projects. The city also contributed $2.5 million toward the purchase of Bertha Cain Baugh Place, which will be a 63-room, non-congregate shelter.

The city says this new plan does not replace Clark County's efforts as the lead agency in working to end homelessness in the region. Both will participate in the Joint Executive Group on Homeless, which "serves as a collaborative policy forum to identify possible gaps and opportunities for further coordination and investments to address homelessness and its impacts," according to the city.

"While Clark County remains the lead agency in addressing the systemic issue of homelessness in our region, the city’s plan provides us with a roadmap to begin alleviating the negative impacts brought on by this crisis," said Jamie Spinelli, City of Vancouver homeless response coordinator. "We are acting with urgency to help our city become a cleaner, safer, healthier and more resilient place for everyone."

To view the city's homelessness response plan or to share ides/feedback, visit www.beheardvancouver.org/homelessness-response.