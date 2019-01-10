City of Vancouver asks for input on proposed Westside bike routes

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The City of Vancouver is asking for public input on proposed bike routes on the west side of the city.
Officials say they have heard from thousands of people and have identified Columbia Street, Daniels Street and Lincoln Avenue as potential locations for better bike routes between Burnt Bridge Creek and downtown.
City of Vancouver Senior Transportation Planner Anna Dearman says the city has developed draft design concepts for the three routes after hearing from close to 4,000 people last year.
“It was clear from the comments we received that people want the routes to be safer and better connected, so everyone feels comfortable biking or driving,” Dearman said.
The city is asking for comment on the concept at several informal gatherings in January and February.
City staff say they will host two Westside Bike Mobility Project “coffee talks” at local shops.
The first will be held at Boomerang at 808 Main Street on Jan. 16 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The second will be held at Latte Da at 205 East 39th Street on Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Staff will also host an informal open house on Jan. 23 at the Vancouver Housing Authority from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and be available to discuss the project Feb. 1 at a booth at the Night Market Vancouver at Terminal 1 on 100 Columbia Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The events will feature concept drawings of the proposed routes.
Read more about the Westside Bike Mobility Project on the city's website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.