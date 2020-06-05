VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) - The city of Vancouver has canceled events throughout the summer due to COVID-19.
The cancellation includes Vancouver Parks and Recreation’s “Friday Movies in the Parks,” the “Six to Sunset” and “Noon Rhythms” summer concert series at Esther Short Park, and the “Sunday Sounds” concerts at Columbia Tech Center.
Festivals and events hosted by outside organizers also will not be permitted through Aug. 31.
“With physical distancing as the first line of defense against COVID-19, the city is unable to safely stage large scale events at this time. Vancouver’s robust calendar of summer park activities traditionally draws crowds of over 1,000 attendees per event, which makes physical distancing difficult. Additionally, the planning, hiring and fundraising needed to support these annual summer events is not possible this year due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the city’s budget,” according to a statement from the city.
Vancouver Parks and Recreation will continue to monitor public health guidance and explore options for small-scale, limited community events in September.
A list of canceled community activities is regularly updated on the Vancouver Parks and Recreation COVID-19 Response web page.
On Friday, Clark County was approved for Phase 2 of reopening by the Washington Department of Health.
