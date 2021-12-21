VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – A new community is taking shape in Vancouver for people experiencing homelessness.
The city is putting the finishing touches on the project and this comes just in time for Christmas.
Crews have spent the last couple weeks building 20 modular shelters on a city-owned right of way on Northeast 51st Circle.
The community is set to open December 23 so its new residents will be able to spend Christmas indoors.
“Safe Stay” is supported 24-7 by a non-profit service provider that will ensure living conditions are healthy and humane while helping those who live here find a permanent path off the streets.
The community will be home to 40 people and for Debbie Maddox it’s a Christmas wish come true.
“This is amazing, this so much, this is something I would never have thought I’d be able to do,” Maddox said.
This is Vancouver’s first “Stay Safe” community, but not its last. The city hopes to open two more before next summer after the sites are approved by city council.