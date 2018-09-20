VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Anticipation is building as the city of Vancouver prepares to unveil its new waterfront park and pier.
The project has been in the works for ten years.
The big reveal is set for the Sept. 29 and nearby business owners are hoping the new features will draw more customers.
It’s been a decade since Vancouver officials unveiled plans to pave a road, giving locals access to the water.
It was the first of multiple stages of development along the shoreline, according to one city official.
Now, the final piece of the puzzle. The unveiling of a new park and Grant Street pier.
The Cable Stay Pier, designed by Larry Kirkland, hangs 90 feet over the Columbia River.
Developers are still finishing construction on several aligning businesses, including a hotel, retail stores and apartments but at least one restaurant will be open for the big reveal.
“We’re really excited about opening here at the waterfront in Vancouver. All you have to do is stand here and look and you begin to get a feel for how it’s already transforming the Vancouver downtown area,” Attila Szabo, Manager of Wild Fin American Grill said
In a little more than a week, the city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony, with live music and entertainment.
It’s a free event for the family, open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The city is also looking for volunteers to help with the big event.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.