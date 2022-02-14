VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The city of Vancouver has proposed a new site for its second ‘Safe Stay Community’ to help people experiencing homelessness get off the streets and into shelter.
The city-owned lot off East Fourth Plain Boulevard near General Anderson Avenue used to be Golden Skate, before the city purchased the property years ago.
Currently, the fenced lot houses city trucks and cars and equipment.
The homeless village would be fenced, staffed 24/7 and feature 20 modular units where up to 40 people could stay and have access to basic services like bathrooms and trash pickup.
Marla Bracero lived in one of a handful of neighboring homes in the area that is mostly commercial.
“If they kept it clean and there wasn’t anyone looking for money, breaking into cars and stuff, I would be fine with it,” Bracero said, adding that she is glad the city is finding more solutions to help people who are homeless.
“I hope it works out, so they have a place to stay,” Bracero said.
Other neighbors along Carlson Road didn’t want to be interviewed on-camera but offered a mix of opinions including worries about crime, drugs, and trash.
Another neighbor said she would welcome the Safe Stay Community to the neighborhood and would rather see people living there then out in the elements.
Vancouver’s first Safe Stay Community opened late last year in northeast Vancouver.
The villages are operated by Living Hope Church, with the goal of getting people connected to jobs and permanent housing.
According to a press release issued by the city, all neighbors and businesses located within 1,200 ft. of the proposed site will be notified and invited to share feedback.
The city will also host two meetings for community members to learn more about the project and share their input.
You can find information about meetings and public comment here.
Sessions will be held on:
• Tuesday, Feb. 22 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 24 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Community members can participate in the virtual sessions using a computer, smart device or phone. To register here.