WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - The city of West Linn released the full 40-page independent investigation report into the police department and the city’s response to a racially motivated wrongful arrest case.
OIR Group, an independent police oversight and review firm, conducted the investigation, centered around Michael Fesser’s tort claim and subsequent $600,000 settlement.
In February 2017, Fesser, a Black man, was pulled over by West Linn officers in Portland. Court records show that Fesser had previously brought up concerns of racial harassment to his boss at A&B Towing, and that boss called in a favor to a friend, then-West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus.
That favor was to investigate Fesser for allegedly taking money from the company, according to court records. Fesser was arrested, but investigators concluded the allegations were not support by evidence.
Timeus, along with two sergeants and 13 other officers, would leave the force by the time the city reached a settlement with Fesser.
Subsequently, Terry Kruger, the next chief of police, was placed on administrative leave in April of this year and then his employment with the department ended earlier this month.
Kruger submitted a letter to the city regarding OIR’s report, saying, “It appears OIR’s criticism of me rests primarily on its assessment of my decision in June of 2018 to recuse myself from the internal investigation the WLPD made of Mr. Fesser’s tort claim notice and assign it to Capt. Hennelly.”
The full letter was released by the city Wednesday.
Kruger stated that, in retrospect, he wishes he had turned over the internal investigation to an outside agency, “But at all times I was acting in good faith and following what I know to be appropriate police department practices.”
“The department I inherited form former Chief Timeus in June 2018 was a mess. Morale and staffing were low, professional best practices were lacking, and many policies and procedures were inadequate. My career in law enforcement prepared me to fix those things. I regret that I will not have the opportunity to complete the reforms I began,” Kruger wrote.
The full OIR report released Wednesday outlines in detail the history of the Fesser case, as well as the internal response to it. OIR then made a series of recommendations on “how to improve policy and process to protect against future misconduct.”
The report includes the judgement by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office that found a “troubling pattern of deceit by omission” in the Fesser case, and that “Chief Timeus’ failure of leadership created a culture that allowed this to happen.”
On Wednesday, acting Police Chief Peter Mahuna said, “We truly want to get better, and these recommendations will help us do that.”
The report concludes that the city is already taking “encouraging” steps.
“We are gratified to close by noting that West Linn has already taken responsive steps to learn from this episode in its history. The City has engaged with Mr. Fesser himself and gained further insight from hearing his narrative and perspective. The City has also formulated a Police Accountability Task Force to further examine how public safety in the City can be improved and has given that group the latitude to consider those issues in a post-George Floyd environment. Lastly, the publication of this report – the product of the City’s commitment to an unvarnished reckoning with past missteps – is itself a sign of West Linn’s interest in constructive change,” the report states.
That took a while...
