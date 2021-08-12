City of Yamhill goes into level three water emergency

YAMHILL, OR (KPTV) – Due to historically low water levels, the city of Yamhill is now in a level three water emergency. That means people who live there can only use water inside and for their pets and animals.
On top of a lack of rain, officials say this heat means more evaporation depleting Turner Creek, which is the city’s water source.
Yamhill Fire Chief, Brian Jensen, says the creek dropped about an inch in a week. Wednesday night the city went to a level three restriction which means no outdoor watering, no filling pools or using sprinklers. Using water inside and for animals is still permitted.
The goal is to keep the water flowing and not draw too much from it. The restrictions could be in place for a while until there’s some significant rain raising the water level to meet demand. It means changing firefighting tactics too.
Firefighters aren’t pulling from hydrants, instead they are using other options like ponds or water tenders from other cities.
“We're trying to leave all the water in the city system and not pull off of it. If we did have a major fire and did pull from that, we would suck the city dry in no time flat,” Brian Jensen, said.
He says there’s no limit to what people can use in a day, but they are watching and it can be pretty obvious if someone’s grass is green.
People who violate the restriction can be fined and eventually have their water shut off.
