City officials say violent year in Portland cannot continue

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say they are struggling to investigate an extremely violent year, with more than twice as many shootings as last year.
Thursday night, another person was shot and killed as police are still searching for the people responsible for a number of homicides this week.
Police say Thursday night, someone was shot and killed at Dawson Park at the intersection of N Vancouver Ave and N Stanton St. This shooting comes as another in a string of deadly shootings.
On Saturday, police say an Uber driver, Dhulfigar Mseer, was shot in Northeast Portland just after midnight. This week, Mseer died in the hospital. Detectives say they do not believe he was the intended target.
Mseer’s family gave a statement, saying:
“We just want justive. He was innocent and just doing his job when someone gunned him down. We want for whoever did this to be found.”
Police say there are likely many factors adding to the increase in gun violence, but say they are seeing more groups acting in retaliation to previous shootings.
Police say this has been a difficult year to be a Portland Police officer and to see this much violence in the city.
“It’s overwhelming. Even keeping track of all the shootings. Even keeping track of all the homicides, which are fewer than the amount of shootings overall, but it’s overwhelming,” said Sgt. Kenneth Duilio with the Portland Police Bureau.
Friday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt addressed the gun violence in a statement, saying:
“This cycle of brutal violence can never become normal or acceptable. The murders of this week have claimed the lives of five people including a husband, two fathers, a 16-year-old son, and last night a man witnessed his wife murdered in cold blood. Trying to fathom these senseless crimes and to understand the trauma inflicted upon the families of a murder victim is unimaginable.”
