PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The City of Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services wants to move the homeless village called Hazelnut Grove, which is currently off North Interstate and Greeley, to a new location in the St. Johns neighborhood.
The proposed site is a vacant city-owned tax lot on North Roberts Avenue, just off North Lombard.
Rick Moyer’s extended family owns most of the other properties on the street.
“I’ve got an aunt that lives in this yellow house, and then in the white house is another aunt, and then next-door is a cousin,” Moyer told FOX 12.
For the last 55 years, his family has also operated an assisted living facility called Harvest Homes, which would be directly next door to the proposed site.
A privately-run preschool operates out of Harvest Homes’ basement.
He said his family is adamantly against the proposal.
“We don’t know that we can survive this,” he said. “We’re afraid it’ll put us out of business. So that’s 88 residents and a staff of 60 that will no longer have a place to come.”
Staff with the Joint Office of Homeless Services said they worked hard to identify an appropriate site, and after scouting hundreds of options, they believe this is it.
They want to model what they call an “alternative shelter” there after the Kenton Women’s Village, where people live in pods, have utilities like sewer and water service, and agree to a code of conduct. A nonprofit would manage the site and help connect people to transitional services.
City leaders hope the organization called Do Good Multnomah will be that nonprofit partner, but the details are still being worked out.
They hope the new village could be in place by April, but the costs associated with building the site and potentially clearing the existing site of Hazelnut Grove aren’t yet clear.
Lindsay Jensen, the Executive Director of the St. Johns Center for Opportunity, supports the proposed move.
She told FOX 12 her organization has been working for the last couple of years on the St. Johns Housing Action Plan, and part of that discussion centered around encouraging a sleeping pod village similar to the Kenton Women’s Village in the St. Johns community.
“We were actually really excited to learn about [this proposal], and personally, I’ve met a number of the ‘Grovers’ as I call them, the people who live in the Grove, and they’re amazing,” Jensen said. “They’re wonderful community members. I’ve seen a number of them volunteer and really wanting to engage more deeply with their community.”
Right now, roughly 20 people live at the existing Hazelnut Grove community, which started in 2015.
When FOX 12 visited Thursday afternoon, most people were at the food bank and the few who were still there did not want to comment on the proposal.
The problem is, they’re not legally allowed to be where they currently are.
The land isn’t zoned for them, and neighbors have had ongoing concerns for years.
As Chair of the Overlook Neighborhood Association, Chris Trejbal has been advocating for them to move for a long time.
“We’ve heard a lot of promises from two mayor’s offices now that haven’t been delivered on. This time, I’m optimistic that it’s actually going to happen,” he told FOX 12. “This looks like a great opportunity to improve safety for everyone and to create an environment in which the residents of Hazelnut Grove don’t just have a place to set up camp, but have a place to receive services.”
If the proposal does go through, Trejbal said he’s concerned about what will happen to the existing site and plans to put proposals together for the Mayor’s office to consider.
“We’re going to want to see some kind of active use there to make sure it doesn’t become Hazelnut Grove 2 in just a month or so,” he added. “We want it to be an exciting, important part of the neighborhood, not just a throw-away piece of property.”
Meanwhile, the Moyer family said they have a meeting set for early November to meet with representatives from the Joint Office of Homeless Services to address their concerns.
