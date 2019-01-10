PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Housing Bureau and other agencies have awarded more than $12 million to two projects they say will help combat chronic homelessness.
The projects combine state and local resources to provide housing homeless for individuals experiencing mental illness, Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office says.
“Some people need more than an apartment key to rebuild their lives,” Deborah Kafoury, Multnomah County Chair, said. “They also need treatment and services.”
PHB’s Notice of Funding Availability was released this summer and called for proposals with a focus on updating the single-room occupancy housing model.
The two projects that were selected to receive the $12 million will create a total of 98 units, the mayor’s office says. 78 of the units will provide supportive housing.
The Division Street Apartments, proposed by Central City Concern and Related Northwest, will provide 40 single-room occupancy units of permanent supportive housing and 20 studios, with 40 of the units reserved for extremely low-income people experiencing mental illness.
Findley Commons, proposed by Do Good Multnomah and HomeFirst Development, will redevelop an underutilized parking lot at St. mark’s Lutheran Church on Southeast Powell Boulevard to create 38 units of housing focusing on underserved veterans. In this model, the mayor’s office says single-room occupancy units would serve to stabilize veterans, who could eventually transition into larger units.
Findley Commons will also serve as a demonstration project for a new subsidy model combining unsubsidized units and Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers.
PHB, the Joint Office of Homeless Services, Multnomah County Mental Health & Addiction Services, and the Oregon Housing and Community Services announced they would award the funds Thursday.
The mayor’s office says this marks the first time capital funding to build affordable housing has been bundled with funding for services for vulnerable residents.
