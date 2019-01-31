City warns of email scam that claims to be from Vancouver Public Works

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The City of Vancouver is warning residents about an email scam that claims to be from Vancouver Public Works.
Officials say several utility customers have reported the scam. They say the message looks like it is from a City of Vancouver email address and asks customers to download a fake invoice or share their account information.
The city says real e-bills from Vancouver Public Works should already have that information.
Anyone who receives an email that they’re not sure about should call Vancouver Utility Services.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.