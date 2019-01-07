PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - New amendments to the statewide Pay Equity Law are being enforced for city workers in Portland, and some aren't happy about it.
The changes are meant to ensure equal pay for equal work, but some say they are unfair.
According to the city’s human resources department, some employees were not affected, some received raises, and others were “red-circled”, meaning they had their salaries capped and will not be eligible for raises for the time being.
The announcement was made last week over a series of emails to city workers. The move is in response to a pay equity study conducted last October and is meant to ensure Portland is complying with the newly amended state law, according to an HR officer.
FOX 12 received an internal email from a city worker in which City Attorney Tracy Reeve states various factors will be considered when adjusting workers’ pay, such as: seniority, experience, education and merit. The email also states employees must receive the same pay as other employees with the same factors who do comparable work.
Officials say more than 500 employees were found to be underpaid and given raises. Of these, more than 300 were then immediately red-circled and their new salary frozen.
Meanwhile, more than 800 city workers had their salaries frozen with no pay increase, including Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, because, according to HR officials, their pay was deemed above the “justified salary” for employees doing similar work.
According to many workers FOX 12 spoke Monday, the announcement was unexpected and hard to understand.
After employees reportedly shared these concerns, an HR officer followed up in another email, saying, “You told us you wanted more transparency, more consistency, and more proactive approaches to the services we provide. We know this process did not meet those expectations.”
The decision to red-circle employees is temporary, according to a spokesperson with the mayor’s office.
Changes may be made once the City Attorney’s Office has a chance to meet with the City Council and come up with a long-term solution. That meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
