PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Several civil rights and community organizations are also speaking out about the deadly shooting that happened on Saturday and their frustrations with Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell.
“I think what we saw last night was something that all of us in these organizations have been concerned about and predicted for the past several years now. That someone would die in the streets of Portland because of actions committed by individuals that these conditions have created," Bobbin Singh of Oregon Justice Resource Center said. "These conditions have been created, I want to be very clear that there has been a lack of leadership, a lack of vision and a lack of willingness to confront the complex issues around racism, white supremacy, law enforcement overnight and accountability and practices and we can't move forward with the current leadership in place in Portland.”
The Council of American-Islamic relations, Oregon Justice Resource Center, The Portland Democratic Socialist of America and others all called on Mayor Wheeler and Chief Lovell to resign on Sunday.
When the Wheeler was asked if he would resign, he said no.
Good for this. Wheeler is a total idiot that made a fool out of himself in today's broadcast. He needs to go. This other snake that is running against him for Mayor looks just as bad in what she stands for and has the same ideals.
