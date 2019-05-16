OAKLAND, CA (KPTV) - CJ McCollum finally met one of his critics. And they shared a hug.
Last summer, the Blazers guard – who is an avid social media user – responded to a critic who used Twitter to tell him, “Win a playoff game then talk.”
McCollum’s reply: “I’m trying Jennifer.”
His simple retort was retweeted thousands of times.
Im trying Jennifer— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 15, 2018
Since that time, Portland has won eight playoff games, knocking out the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games in the opening round before defeating the Denver Nuggets in seven games to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
Before Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors, McCollum approached ESPN broadcasters, who just happened to be interviewing the infamous Jennifer.
WATCH: CJ McCollum meets Jennifer from Twitter
McCollum and Jennifer exchanged a handshake and a hug. When asked what McCollum would like to say to Jennifer now, he replied, “Thank you.”
.@CJMcCollum finally meets Jennifer! 😂 pic.twitter.com/TxWnLq0iwC— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 16, 2019
The Blazers return to Portland for Game 3 of the series against the Warriors at the Moda Center on Saturday.
