PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Trail Blazer CJ McCollum stepped away from the basketball court Monday to help local kids reach their dreams.
The NBA star announced the grand opening of his second ‘Dream Center’ at the Rockwood Boys and Girls Club and encouraged kids to discover new ideas.
The new center will be dedicated to teaching underserved kids about journalism and broadcasting. The center includes a green screen, anchor desk, audio board, studio lights and cameras. McCollum has a degree in journalism and says the subject is close to his heart.
At the ribbon-cutting Monday afternoon, he talked with kids about what they’d like to see, then did a live taping of his podcast “Pull Up”. The episode featured fellow NBA star and Portland Trailblazer Damian Lillard.
McCollum says he hopes his new center will show kids what goes into journalism.
“I wanted to come back and show kids exactly what goes into a broadcast,” Lillard said. “If they want to get into podcasting, print magazines, if they want to green screen and pretend they are on TV. I wanted those resources to be available for them.”
McCollum’s first Dream Center opened two years ago at the Blazers’ Boys and Girls Club in Portland’s King neighborhood.
