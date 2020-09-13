CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday adjusted its curfew, which was instated on Thursday in response to the wildfire state of emergency.
Effectively immediately, the curfew will only be in effect in Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation zones, according to the sheriff’s office.
The curfew was previously mandated in all areas of the county. Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation zones are indicated online here.
In these zones, no one other than people performing life and property saving activities, or civilian employees at night-shift jobs, are allowed on streets or public places from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m., according to officials.
The curfew does not apply to first responders and community members working to relocate during the wildfire evacuations.
The sheriff’s office says it will continue to have an increased patrol presence in evacuation areas to protect people’s property.
On Sunday, fire officials said the Riverside Fire, which is burning in Clackamas County, has burned through an estimated 133,799 acres and remains at zero percent containment.
Wilsonville, Lake Oswego, West Linn, Clackamas, Happy Valley, Gladstone, Tualatin, Milwaukie, and some areas near Boring and Damascus are no longer under evacuation Level 1 notice, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.
