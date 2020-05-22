CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County can begin Phase 1 of reopening the community on Saturday.
County officials submitted the application for reopening on Tuesday after demonstrating that it meets seven prerequisites that are required by the state.
The county was approved by Gov. Kate Brown on Friday.
As of Friday afternoon, 34 of the state's 36 counties have been granted approval.
Washington County submitted its application on Friday and is awaiting approval.
Multnomah County has yet to submit an application for Phase 1. Officials told FOX 12 they are working to hire contact tracers and support staff. They say they meet all the other requirements.
At this point, Multnomah County has not said its timeline for applying to reopen for Phase 1.
Under Phase 1, sit-down restaurants and bars, barbers and salons, and gyms can open but in a limited capacity and must follow strict guidelines that differ based on each sector.
Eventually, Phase 2 and 3 of the plan allow for increased gathering sizes and resumption of non-essential travel, nursing home and hospital visits, and additional seating at restaurants, bars, and other venues.
Counties are required to remain in Phase 1 for at least 21 days.
For more on county application statuses, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/reopening-oregon#countyStatuses.
