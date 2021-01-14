CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Board of Commissioners formally censured newly elected commissioner Mark Shull on Thursday and called for his resignation.
The resolution passed 5-0. It states Shull made “derogatory, offensive, insensitive and racist” posts on social media.
“Whereas, by these statements, Commissioner Shull has imputed to Clackamas County a reputation of racist, sexist, and religious insensitivity and intolerance; and Whereas, by these statements, Commissioner Shull has damaged the reputation of Clackamas County both as an organization and a governmental entity,” according to the resolution.
As part of the resolution, the board condemned and denounced “the derogatory, offensive, insensitive, and racist statements posted on social media by Commissioner Mark Shull.”
The board also called for his immediate resignation.
Video of Thursday’s meeting is online at: https://youtu.be/ozmIR_lOnz0
Shull made a brief statement during Thursday’s meeting, saying he heard and understands the concerns of the other commissioners, but he is planning to “continue to carry out the work for the people of Clackamas County.”
Shull did vote in support of his own censure.
FOX 12 reached out to Shull earlier this week, but he could not be reached for comment.
A ceremonial swearing-in was scheduled for Wednesday, but that was postponed after the county reported receiving “threats of violence.”
A website documented Facebook posts from Shull in 2019 and 2020 that were critical of Muslims, immigrants, transgender people and the Black Lives Matter movement.
While censured, Shull can still attend board meetings and cast votes.
