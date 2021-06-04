CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Governor Brown's Friday announcement that a full reopening for Oregon is on the horizon is music to business owners' ears.
In Clackamas County, businesses are still operating under high risk restrictions, limiting customer capacity.
In Lake Oswego, the Stein Distillery Tasting Room hasn't been able to host any events since its grand opening in January of 2020. Manager Jonathan Sanchez told FOX 12 it's been tough to grow the business without the ability to get people together, but things are looking up.
"We're definitely getting more people in, I've had to stop people outside of the door and tell them to hold on because we're at capacity," Stein Distillery Tasting Room manager Jonathan Sanchez said.
Sanchez is looking forward to the day he doesn't have to stop visitors at the door.
"Opening things up completely... would be a game changer," Sanchez said.
That day could be coming soon, according to Governor Kate Brown. On Friday, she said all state risk level framework-- including guidance on capacity limits, social distancing and mask-wearing-- would be lifted once 70 percent of Oregonians have at least one dose of the vaccine.
Health experts think that could happen in the next three weeks.
"We are ready," Venvino Art Studios owner Janice Kiser said.
Kiser said she's excited for big groups to once again fill the tables in her Happy Valley art studio. She told FOX 12 she isn't sure her studio would survive another fall and holiday season under restricted capacities.
"Because we're such an event-based business, and gift-giving is something we do a lot, the fall and holiday is going to be really important for us to come back," Kiser said.
Kiser says they were able to hang on and survive the pandemic with support from the community, small private events, and to-go craft kits.
Friday's announcement paints a much prettier picture.
"I already feel it- that people are getting more and more comfortable with the idea of not wearing a mask and being able to socialize," Kiser said.
With kids' summer camps planned, Kiser said they'll have to carefully consider how to move forward when things open up if children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
