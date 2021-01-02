CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Carver Hanger in Clackamas County is back open for indoor dining. Bryan Mitchell, the owner, said he's doing this for his employees.
"There's so many families we employ that are struggling and.. sorry," he said, fighting through tears. "It's my responsibility to give them a job."
Mitchell owns three restaurants and has been in business for more than 20 years. He has 85 employees. He said the restrictions in place don't make any sense.
"How can Costco be open? How can Target be open? I go shopping, and I'm shoulder to shoulder with people, and here it's every other table, six feet apart, it's social distancing, it's sanitizing everything, but you can go into any of the big box stores because they have the money to stand up to Kate Brown and it's just not right," he said.
His restaurants are now operating as if they were in the High-Risk Tier, allowing indoor dining with a capacity limit.
"We take it very seriously. I have had friends that have gotten COVID and spent time in the hospital, and it's a very serious thing," he said.
He said the uncertainty is not only unfair to him but his employees.
"You know what's hard is when I have to tell or my wife has to tell well, Kendall, you can only have two days because we're trying to spread our schedule out because of the fact that we're take out only," Mitchell said. "How do you choose which family gets to work full time and which family doesn't?"
He knows that he could be fined for opening but said it's worth it.
"I'm passionate about what we do, our employees, because it's frustrating, it really tears at my heart," he said.
He has a restaurant full of socially distanced customers who support his decision. He said Governor Kate Brown doesn't understand how badly the restrictions are hurting small businesses.
"It's easy to spend other people's money, but when you make that money, and every day you've got to get up and go to your job or your small business, those are the things that you have to factor in," he said. "But she's never done that, so she doesn't understand the struggles of small business."
He said things need to change but will keep operating following High-Risk Tier health guidelines.
"We need to find solutions; this is not a solution. If the closures worked the first time, why are we doing it again?" he said.
Governor Brown's office released a statement earlier this week that in part said:
"If businesses reopen too early and instead create new spikes in COVID-19 cases, the actions of a few business owners could set entire communities back and keep them in the Extreme Risk category for even longer."
Mitchell said more businesses were part of the push to reopen, but it looks like for now, he's one of the only ones who followed through.
He is encouraging other businesses to do the same and reopen under High-Risk Tier guidelines.
