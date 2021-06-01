Clackamas Co. Commissioner stripped of responsibilities after resolution over 'vaccine passports'

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County Commissioners voted Tuesday to strip Commissioner Mark Shull of some of his responsibilities, after Shull compared the concept of a "vaccine passport" to the Jim Crow Laws that existed in the south after the Civil War.
The reference to Jim Crow were included in a draft resolution Shull introduced that would have effectively outlawed so-called "vaccine passports" inside the county.
Shull's resolution stated that "vaccine passports" would create the conditions of "a new Jim Crow 2.0"
At Tuesday's board meeting, other commissioners described the wording of the resolution as "insensitive and volatile."
"I find this comparison to Jim Crow laws absolutely reprehensible," said Commissioner Sonya Fischer.
Established in the American south after the Civil War, the Jim Crow laws were named after a derogatory slang for a black man.
The laws were put in place to maintain racial segregation.
After being admonished by his fellow commissioners, Shull defended his use of language.
"The reference to Jim Crow laws has nothing to do with racism. It has to do with a restriction of civil liberties based on a law from a state. That is all," said Shull.
Arguably the strongest verbal reprimand came from board chair Tootie Smith, who has publicly supported Shull in the past.
Shull faced criticism previously, shortly after his election to the board, for what many called racist and xenophobic posts on social media.
"I have given you allowances. I have supported you. And you should know better. I find this resolution, as originally submitted, abhorrent and irresponsible," said Smith.
Following her statement, Smith made a motion to strip Shull of his liaison committee assignments.
The motion passed with a 4-1 vote.
Despite the vote and criticism of his peers, Shull stood his ground.
"I represent the people who elected me, and that's what I'm going to do irregardless of what other board members say. I will not be censored. I will say what I feel and I will do what I think," said Shull.
Although they disagreed with Shull's use of words, a majority of commissioners did express opposition to the idea of "vaccine passports."
