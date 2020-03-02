CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clackamas County has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
County leaders made the announcement Monday, saying the declaration was a “precautionary move.”
The Board of Commissioners did not declare a public health emergency at this time. The state of emergency allows the county to seek additional resources from the state of Oregon moving forward.
There have been three reported cases of the coronavirus in Oregon, as of Monday afternoon. The first is a Washington County man who works at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego, which is in Clackamas County.
The second case is known to the first person, according to health officials. The third case is in Umatilla County.
Clackamas County commissioners said Monday that the state of emergency declaration allows them to be as prepared as possible to address potential future cases in the county, while also allowing the county to establish emergency policies and protocols, and eventually recoup financial costs associated with an emergency response.
The declaration also gives the county the power to commit to mutual aid agreements, redirect funds for emergency use and “order such other measures as are found to be immediately necessary for the protection of life and/or property.”
25,000 people die in the US every year from your ordinary basic flu strains. A couple thousand have died in China, and a few have died in the US, but gosh, by all means, go ahead with wide spread panic.
