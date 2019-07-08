CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered 74-year-old woman.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Morris left an adult care facility Sunday to be with a man named Scott Stieben.
Morris requires daily medication that she does not have with her, which has medical staff concerned for her immediate safety, the sheriff’s office says.
The adult care facility is located in unincorporated Milwaukie.
According to deputies, Morris was seen with Stieben Monday at Bar 33, which is located in Portland in the 4700 block of Southeast Milwaukie Avenue.
Morris is white, stands approximately 5-feet-1-inch tall, and weighs around 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray pullover hoodie and black leggings.
Anyone who sees Morris or Stieben is asked to call or text 911. They may also contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office at 503-723-4949 or online at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp and reference case number 19-15775.
