CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing and endangered teenager.
The sheriff's office said Benjamin Kenton Jenkins, 14, was last seen in Happy Valley at around midnight on Aug. 26. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Jenkins was wearing a black t-shirt with a skater logo, gray athletic shorts, and white Nike shoes.
The sheriff's office believes that he may be in the Happy Valley area.
Anyone who sees Jenkins is asked to call 911. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or had contact with him since his last known sighting is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or leave a tip at 503-723-4949 or www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-018231.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
