CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating the driver from a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Southeast King Road at 7:34 p.m. Saturday. Robert Eugene Keys, 59, had been hit by a driver. Keys, of Gladstone, was not breathing and did not have a pulse. The first deputy at the scene began CPR before medics arrived.
Keys was then pronounced dead.
Detectives said the suspect vehicle was last seen heading west on King Road. The driver did not stop to check on the pedestrian. Surveillance images showed the vehicle at Southeast 65th Avenue and King Road, in the Milwaukie area.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2000-20006 white SUV with Oregon “Trail Blazers” plates. Detectives believe the vehicle is a Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon or Cadillac Escalade. It likely has damage to its front passenger side.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case 20-020162.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
