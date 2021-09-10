Clackamas Co. deputies asking for help identifying purse thief

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a fake "Good Samaritan" who stole a woman's purse while helping her with her mobility scooter.
Just before 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy responded to a reported theft at the Fuller MAX Station at 8710 Southeast Con Battin Road in Happy Valley.
The victim told the deputy that she arrived at the MAX station around 9:15 p.m. Her three-wheeled mobility scooter had a low battery, and an unknown man had offered to push her to the station.
The man pushed the victim in her mobility scooter onto the Fuller Road MAX platform. Deputies say as the suspect pretended to do this good deed, he also lifted her purse off the back of the scooter and placed it in a trash can.
After leaving the victim and her scooter on the northern end of the platform, the suspect returned to the trash can, grabbed the stolen purse, and fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a white man, age 25-35, medium build, with “dusty” brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with an Under Armour logo and carrying a black backpack with a Nike logo in the middle.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case # 21-018835.
The cost of meth must be rising. A disgusting act by a disgusting person.
Nothing but trouble around every max station.
