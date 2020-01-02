Clackamas Co. deputies: Driver hits power pole in 3rd DUII crash of New Year’s Day

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A driver was on drugs when she crashed into a power pole and then drove off an embankment Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says.
Mekenna Keliihoomalu Nelson, 22, was cited for DUII after she crashed her Ford Fusion in the 2900 block of Southeast Beavercreek Road in Mulino.
Nelson was the only person inside the car when she crashed it around 8:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office says.
According to investigators, Nelson was driving south when she veered off the road and knocked over a Portland General Electric utility pole. Nelson after the crash drove off an embankment, law enforcement says.
A drug recognition evaluator confirmed Nelson was under the influence of marijuana and a central nervous system depressant at the time of the crash.
Nelson was not hurt but complained of pain, according to deputies.
Nelson was cited in lieu of custody for DUII and taken to an area hospital for evaluation. PGE responded and repaired the pole and attached power lines.
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to two other DUII crashes on New Year's Day, including one in the 9200 block of Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard and another involving a companion animal near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Clatsop Street in Portland.
