CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning and now deputies are searching for the suspects.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s officer said that a shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. at Southeast Boardman Avenue and Southeast Cook Street in Jennings Lodge.
A man sustained a single gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Deputies did not say what may have led up to the shooting.
K-9 Valli helped in the suspect search but no one was found.
The sheriff’s office said they are investigating the shooting and said two or three suspects were involved and they fled the scene by foot, running westbound.
Deputies described the first suspect as a black man in his 20s who is thin, 5-feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie with a white button-up shirt underneath.
The second suspect was described as an Indian man in his 20s who is also thin. An approximate height and outfit description were not provided.
The sheriff’s office said it is unknown if a third suspect was involved and a description was not released.
Milwaukie Police, Gladstone Police and AMR assisted the shooting investigation at the scene.
