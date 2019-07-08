CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies say a missing 74-year-old woman has been found.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asked for help finding Sidney Morris Monday afternoon and said they believed she was endangered.
They were concerned for her welfare because they say she requires daily medication and did not have it with her.
Law enforcement previously said Morris had left her adult care facility in unincorporated Milwaukie to see a man.
The department Monday evening thanked everyone who helped to spread the word.
