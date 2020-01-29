Clackamas Co. deputies looking for missing man who is developmentally delayed

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Clackamas County deputies are asking for help locating a missing 21-year-old man.
Deputies say they’re concerned for Keaton Hohl’s welfare, as he is developmentally delayed.
Hohl was last seen in the area of Southeast 119th and Sunnyside Road. He is wearing tan pants, a red shirt and a blue stocking hat.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.