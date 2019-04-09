CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect who used a doggie door to gain entry into a Clackamas County home last week.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened on April 2 at a home on Southeast 108th Avenue at around 10:30 a.m.
Surveillance video shows the suspect looking into a window, then entering through the doggie door. The suspect realizes he's on camera and attempts to conceal his face by pulling his hood over his head. He then covers the camera with a blanket.
The sheriff's office said the suspect stole several items from the home, including electronics and jewelry.
The suspect is described as an African-American man about 18 to 25 years old, with a medium build. He was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt with "NBA" in white letters on the chest, light-grey sweatpants, black shows with white soles, and black gloves.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Reference CCSO Case number 19-007516.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.