Clackamas Co. Deputies: Man arrested for driving stolen backhoe

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for driving a stolen backhoe after the suspect was spotted driving it on the wrong side of the road.
Shortly after midnight on Sunday, an Oregon State Police Trooper reported spotting a backhoe driving in the area of I-205 and Highway 213. The trooper tried to pull the driver of the backhoe over, but the backhoe went the wrong way on the on-ramp from Highway 213 and by the time the trooper looped back around the backhoe had disappeared.
Around 12:40 a.m., someone reported seeing the backhoe near Holly Lane and Redland Road.
A deputy spotted the backhoe shortly after 1 a.m., driving on South Fischers Mill Road. The backhoe was straddling the double yellow line at times, driving on the wrong side of the road, at speeds estimated at 10-20 mph.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop just west of Hattan Road.
The suspected driver was identified as Mitchell Ray Johnston, 39, of Aloha. His driver's license was felony revoked. He initially told deputies he was "lost," but soon admitted he'd stolen the backhoe from a lot at 141st and TV Highway in Beaverton.
Johnston had driven the backhoe nearly 30 miles from its original location from TV Highway to Highway 217 to I-5 to I-205, before being spotted by the state trooper.
Mitchell Johnston was arrested on charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving while suspended. His bail was set at $50,000.