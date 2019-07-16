CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 70-year-old woman reported missing Tuesday morning has been located, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies earlier Tuesday said Mary Tice was last seen walking away from her home at 1:45 a.m. in the area of Southeast Fuller Road and Southeast Michael Drive.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were concerned for Tice's welfare because she has medical and cognitive issues that require immediate attention. They also said she is unfamiliar with the area and would be unable to find her way home due to memory issues.
The sheriff's office Tuesday afternoon said Tice had been located and thanked the public for their help.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
