CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A teenager reported missing out of Clackamas County has been found and is safe, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office asked for help Monday afternoon finding 18-year-old Alan Aleman-Gutierrez after deputies said he walked away from the King Manor Apartments.
Deputies were concerned for Aleman-Gutierrez's welfare, as he is living with autism and is non-verbal, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office later Monday afternoon reported that Aleman-Gutierrez had been found and returned home safe.
