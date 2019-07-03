Clackamas Co. deputies receive Medal of Valor for actions during shooting in Welches

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Five Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were presented with the Sheriff’s Medal of Valor for their actions during a shooting in Welches.
A ceremony took place last week at Camp Withycombe to honor dozens of sheriff’s office employees and community members who went above and beyond in the last year in the name of public safety.
The ceremony closed by honoring deputies Dan Olson, Gabe Adel, Tyler Alexander, Rayce Belmont, and Josh Brown.
They were involved in a shooting Nov. 30. Deputy Alexander first responded to a report of a suspicious person on East Welches Road and arrived just as shots were fired.
Alexander heard glass breaking, as well as six to 10 gunshots, with rounds hitting the pavement in front of the home. He also saw a man on the ground, moaning in pain.
Eddie Osborne, 25, had been shot in the head.
Deputies Adel, Brown, Olson and Belmont subsequently arrived at the scene. The deputies worked together on a hasty rescue plan for the victim.
Alexander covered the broken window with his rifle. Olson, Brown and Belmont approached the victim and used the passenger side of Adel’s vehicle as cover. Adel pulled his vehicle into the front yard of the home, exposing himself to potential gunfire. He got out with his long gun pointed at the window to provide cover. Brown also provided cover with his rifle.
Olson then ran in front of the shot-out window, grabbed the victim and dragged him behind the patrol car.
Adel backed up his car while Olson and Belmont pulled the victim alongside the car, shielding the man from potential gunfire.
Belmont, Olson and Brown loaded the victim into Adel’s patrol car, while Brown remained in the back seat to assess his injuries.
Brown rode with the victim to the hospital. Osborne survived the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.
A suspect, Michael John Vavra, was located the next day and arrested.
As noted at the close of the Awards Ceremony: “These deputies risked their lives to save this man. Their efforts were selfless and exhibit the very highest standards of our office. We’re honored to present them with our Medal of Valor.”
