CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A group of local kids had their bicycles stolen, but now they’re riding on brand new wheels all because they gave some much-needed hugs to a pair of deputies having a tough day.
“I like the wheels,” said 9-year-old Brandon Jenkins while he and his little brother Blaine showed off their brand new bikes with their brand new friends.
“Clackamas County sheriffs are the best,” said Brandon.
Deputy Mark Nikolai and Deputy Steve Funk with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office say they met the group of boys on a particularly tough day at work.
“Mark and I were having a rough day. We were encountering, let’s just say, some people not being pleasant. Then, all of a sudden, these kids come over and out of nowhere they give us hugs,” said Funk.
“It was amazing,” said Nikolai.
The simple act of kindness instantly turned their day around, so the deputies decided to return the favor.
“We asked, ‘Hey, how come some of you guys don’t have bikes?’ They said someone stole their bikes. So, Deputy Funk and I looked at each other at the same time like, we'll fix that,” said Nikolai.
After a quick trip to Fred Meyer, the deputies rolled out with a big surprise: four new bikes all for the kids who had theirs stolen.
“It made me feel happy because I like riding bikes and it’s fun,” said Blaine.
Heartwarming cell phone video shows the kids literally jumping for joy the moment their favorite friends arrive with their new rides. The boys overwhelm the deputies yet again, with countless hugs and high-fives.
“I was joking around saying it was the safest law enforcement ambush we’ve ever seen, and we loved it,” said Funk.
“You can’t put a value on that, for helping a kid, it was great,” said Nikolai.
Blaine and Brandon’s mother, Lenni Jenkins, told FOX 12, “I am so very grateful they did this for my children. It was just an act of kindness, they were having a bad day, my kids just made their day. It was just wonderful.”
“We just wanted them to go be kids," said Funk.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says many deputies in the department pulled together and chipped in to help buy those brand new bikes.
