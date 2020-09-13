CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to around 330 calls in fire zones between Tuesday and Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said the number of calls was a 405% increase over the calls fielded from Sept. 5-7. Most of the calls were related to suspicious vehicles or concerns about potential burglaries in Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation zones.
While the "vast majority" turned out to not be criminal in nature, according to deputies, several cases did lead to arrests.
In one case, deputies said two good Samaritans were traveling in the Level 3 areas with a trailer helping people evacuate their homes, when the trailer got a flat tire.
The couple unhooked the trailer and went to get supplies to fix it, leaving the trailer on Judd Road in Eagle Creek.
While they were gone, deputies said two suspects found the trailer “and decided to help themselves.” Buck Adam Nickel, 41, of Estacada, was arrested on charges of first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm. Deputies said he had a concealed .357 handgun. The second suspect, Kimberlee Tipton, 52, of Milwaukie, was cited for first-degree theft.
“The owners of the trailer were reportedly very happy when they arrived back at the scene and saw the suspects in custody,” according to the sheriff’s office.
In another case, a person in Estacada reported a suspicious SUV in his driveway near Rainbow Road. The driver left when confronted, but deputies located the SUV near Southeast Coupland Road and Porter Road.
The driver, Trevor Irish, 42, had a suspended license, according to deputies. Investigators said the passengers were in possession of heroin.
Holly Fawn Fay, 32, was cited for possession of heroin and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine. She was also on probation for a drug conviction, according to deputies.
Andrew Eric Roberts-Nichols, 32, was arrested on a felony heroin charges. Deputies said he was also on probation for mail theft.
In another separate incident, deputies responded to a report of suspicious people walking onto a property on Ringo Road, near Mulino, on Friday afternoon.
Deputies said James Dean Shotwell, 34, and Sandy Faye Lenox, 34, had stolen two gas-powered generators, a box of hand tools, two leaf blowers and at least one gas can from a neighboring property. They were both booked into jail on charges of theft and burglary.
Investigators said a stolen John Deere Gator side-by-side utility vehicle was also located in a nearby wooded area. Shotwell had the key in his pocket, according to deputies. The John Deere had been stolen out of Molalla, and police arrested another suspect in that case, 56-year-old Duane Schlip.
Additional stolen property was recovered, including a Polaris Ranger side-by-side utility vehicle. Deputies are working to reunite stolen items with the rightful owners. Anyone who had items stolen can contact the sheriff’s office at 503-655-8211 or 503-723-4949.
"Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies continue to step up their patrols of impacted areas and evacuated zones during the Clackamas wildfires, watching for potential burglaries and other criminal activity as they work to keep the county safe," according to the sheriff's office.
Some people in Clackamas County fire zones have posted signs threatening to shoot looters.
