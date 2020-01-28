CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman and her dog have been found safe.
Deputies asked for the public’s help Tuesday locating Terri Best. Deputies said Best has dementia and there is concern for her welfare.
She was possibly with her dog “Soffe,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Late Tuesday, the sheriff’s office reported that Best and her dog have been located and they are safe.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.