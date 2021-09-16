Clackamas Co. deputies search for suspect after crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas County deputies say a search is underway for a suspect after a report of a theft on Thursday evening.
Around 8:00 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a theft from the Ross Center located at 11211 Southeast 82nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County. Deputies arrived in the area and located the suspect’s vehicle.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled the scene. The suspect’s vehicle then entered the intersection of Southeast Bell Avenue and Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard hitting a vehicle in the intersection. The suspect then ran from the scene.
The driver of the vehicle hit by the suspect and a passenger in the suspect’s vehicle were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries and conditions are not known at this time.
The suspect is described as a white male, 20-25 years old, with short black hair, is believed to be injured and possibly limping.
People are asked to call 911 if they see the suspect and anyone with information is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.