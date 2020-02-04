CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman.
Katie Delaney was last seen at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Village Loop and Lolo Pass Road in Welches.
The sheriff's office said Delaney went missing after an argument with a friend.
According to the sheriff's office, Delaney was not wearing any clothes when she went missing and the temperature was 28-degrees. She left behind her cell phone and did not take anything with her.
Delaney is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone who sees Delaney is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 503-655-8211.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Another naked missing person? I remember a few years ago a woman ran off with no clothes after an argument around Portland. I hope she is found safe.
Holy Schiff..she was "not wearing any clothes" and it was 28 degrees? Uhh..yeah, forget the no cell phone, like..where was she supposed to put it? Guessing drugs and alcohol must have been involved. I hope she found a car or some place to get in from out of the cold, and she found some coverings somehow. I also wonder what the argument was all about..that caused her to take off with no clothes on in the middle of the night..at the base of a mountain. Definitely one of the more bizarre missing persons reports.
Definitely drugs involved, nobody goes out without clothes in 28 degree weather.
