Clackamas Co. deputies searching for missing 70-year-old woman

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 70-year-old woman was reported missing late Tuesday morning and now deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding her.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said Mary Tice was last seen in the area of Southeast Fuller Road and Southeast Michael Drive.
Tice has medical and cognitive issues that require immediate attention, according to deputies.
Anyone who sees Tice is asked to call 911.
No other details about Tice, such as when exactly she was last seen or what she was wearing, were released by the sheriff’s office.
