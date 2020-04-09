CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Sierra Sunshine Porter was last seen leaving her home at around 7:45 p.m. on March 31. The sheriff's office said she was last seen riding her skateboard in the Milwaukie/Happy Valley area at the intersection of Southeast 80th and Clackamas Street.
Porter has asthma and left her inhalers at home.
Porter stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has sandy blonde shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.
The sheriff's office said she was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a red and orange Thrasher logo on the front, black pants, and black Converse shoes with a white design. She was carrying her black Vans backpack with a black and white checkered design and red pocket in the front.
Anyone who sees Porter is asked to call 911. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or leave a tip at 503-723-4949 or www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-007045.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
