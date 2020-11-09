CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man.
Earl Mills, 71, was last seen on Monday at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Southeast 62nd Avenue and Southeast Hazel Street.
The sheriff's office said Mills suffers from dementia.
Mills was last seen wearing similar clothing to the photo attached to this story, the sheriff's office said.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone who sees Mills is asked to call or text 911. Anyone who knows of his whereabout is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or leave a tip at 503-723-4949 or clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case number 20-024081.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
How could Biden have gone missing?
He answer to the name "Joe Biden."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.